Doncaster’s Yungblud announces live return with surprise gig.

The globally recognised singer-songwriter and industry disruptor, Yungblud announced his live return last night.

The 27-year-old artist from Doncaster, whose last two albums went to number 1 in the UK, broke into the Billboard top 100, and whose catalogue has accumulated 6 billion streams globally revealed he will play a last minute, intimate show at Scala in London this Friday 21st March. Fans had the chance to secure free tickets online,

Yungblud, real name Dominic Harrison, took to social media to share a poster for the concert which will see him treat fans to a set including new material. The announcement comes a day after the release of brand new single, the nine-minute and six second ‘Hello Heaven, Hello’ which premiered on BBC Radio 1 on Tuesday evening as Jack Saunders’ Hottest Record.

Speaking about the new single, Yungblud said: "I feel like, for the first time in a long time, I’m exactly where I need to be and doing exactly what I’m supposed to be doing—making exactly what I want—exploring the past, present, future, and most importantly, myself. This album feels magical to me, and this is where it starts—where the f*ck are we gonna end up? Let’s see. Get on the horse. Let’s ride.”

Friday will mark Yungblud’s first UK live appearance since back in August 2024 when he took the stage to headline his own curated festival Bludfest at The National Bowl, Milton Keynes. The festival will return for its second year in June of this year.