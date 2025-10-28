Doncaster's Yungblud announces huge South Yorkshire show as UK tour sells out

Doncaster rock star Yungblud has added three new arena dates – including one in South Yorkshire – after his UK tour sold out.

The singer, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, has added dates in Sheffield, Livepool and Belfast to his upcoming Idols tour.

The star posted on social media: “Insane to announce that our entire UK arena tour has SOLD OUT.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

“The craziest tour of our lives - can’t wait to bring it home!”

April

11 Sheffield Utilita Arena (new date) 12 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena (new date) 14 Belfast SSE arena (new date) 15 Dublin 3Arena 17 Leeds First Direct Arena 18 Cardiff Utilita Arena 20 Glasgow OVO Hydro 21 Newcastle Upon Tyne Utilita Arena 23 Birmingham Utilita Arena 24 London The O2 25 Manchester AO Arena

Tickets for these new shows go on sale Friday, October 31 from 10am.