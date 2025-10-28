Doncaster's Yungblud announces huge South Yorkshire show as UK tour sells out
The singer, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, has added dates in Sheffield, Livepool and Belfast to his upcoming Idols tour.
The star posted on social media: “Insane to announce that our entire UK arena tour has SOLD OUT.
"Thank you from the bottom of my heart.
“The craziest tour of our lives - can’t wait to bring it home!”
April
11 Sheffield Utilita Arena (new date) 12 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena (new date) 14 Belfast SSE arena (new date) 15 Dublin 3Arena 17 Leeds First Direct Arena 18 Cardiff Utilita Arena 20 Glasgow OVO Hydro 21 Newcastle Upon Tyne Utilita Arena 23 Birmingham Utilita Arena 24 London The O2 25 Manchester AO Arena
Tickets for these new shows go on sale Friday, October 31 from 10am.