Doncaster's Tony Christie delights fans as he tops three-day DN One Live music festival

The Conisbrough-born crooner, best known for his much-loved and revived hit Is This The Way To Amarillo, topped the bill at DN One Live, three whole days of live music and entertainment which drew crowds to Sir Nigel Gresley Square.

The 79-year-old veteran entertainer rattled through some of his best known hits at the musical spectacular which also included CBeebies favourite Hey Duggee and Scottish singer songwriter Sandi Thom.

There was something for everyone, with an Abba tribute band, DJs and a host of local acts for the event which also included a special performance to mark the 50th anniversary of David Bowie’s iconic Ziggy Stardust gig in Doncaster back in 1972.

Tony Christie delights the fans at DN One Live. (Photo: DN Events).

On Christie’s performance, a spokesman said: “What a show! How amazing to see absolutely everyone having the best time.”

21st Century Abba kicked things off on Friday with singalong to all the classics including Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen, Take A Chance On Me and many more at a summer beach party.

On Saturday, early on it was all about the children, with fun, games, music and entertainment for younger guests, including a special meet and greet with Hey Duggee.

Late afternoon saw the focus switch to more adult orientated entertainment when the line-up include Aziza and Finguz, Harri Larkin, The 48Ks and Franz Von, hosted by Christian Carlisle.

Sunday as a tribute to David Bowie to mark the 50th anniversary of his iconic Ziggy Stardust gig in Doncaster, with 30 specially recruited singers and musicians performing some of the Thin White Duke’s classics in front of appreciative crowds in Sir Nigel Gresley Square.