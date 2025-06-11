Doncaster's historic Conisbrough Castle to host a day of concerts

Historic Conisbrough Castle will host a feast of music at a one-day series of concerts this summer.

Doncaster Music Service will be presenting Concerts at the Castle at the English Heritage property on June 22.

A spokesperson said: Come and see the young people of Doncaster playing in this stunning Castle - all are welcome

From 11am, the junior band will be performing, followed at noon by the intermediate band.

And from 1pm the Vermuyden Concert Band and Senior Brass will perform.

Entry free.