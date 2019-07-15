Doncaster's first pop-up theatre festival comes to market square
A ‘pay what you decide’ festival is bringing culture to Doncaster this September with a variety of local artists performing.
Cast theatre in Doncaster, is set to welcome the town’s first ever pop-up theatre, Roundabout, to Doncaster’s Market Square.In partnership with Paines Plough, the UK’s national theatre of new plays, Roundabout will bring new plays, comedy, music and community events right to the heart of the
town centre.
Set over four days, Roundabout highlights include an evening of drag, cabaret and burlesque from top local performers, alongside four new plays
exploring adoption, life as a carer, the Black British experience, and a family- friendly detective adventure.
A variety of local creative organisations are also set to take to the stage, including b:friend, Doncopolitan, Cre8ive Dance Academy and Hall Cross
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Academy.
Rosie Clark, Associate Producer at Cast said: “We are buzzing with excitement to be bringing this project to Doncaster!”It is a really brilliant venture for Cast and a great opportunity for us to connect and reach local people who might never have been into the theatre before or even know the building exists.“Our goal is to programme a wide variety of different types of work and represent some of the best local creative projects taking place in Doncaster!“We have aimed to keep ticket prices as affordable as possible and are piloting a Pay What You Decide ticket option for many events, which allows audiences to decide what to pay after seeing a
performance.
“Recently there’s been much discussion over how Doncaster can come together to make the town centre an enticing destination for both locals and tourists.”We hope that Roundabout, with its exciting design and local talent as headliners, will be a great asset to the town centre both day and night, continuing on from the successful launch of the new Wool Market, which has seen thousands of locals through its doors.”
Roundabout will be based in the Market Square, next to the Wool Market, from Thursday September 19 – Sunday September 22, with events happening all day and night.Tickets are on sale now.For more information and a full schedule of events, visit www.castindoncaster.com or call 01302 303 959.