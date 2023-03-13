Doncaster's Cast among seven theatres being supported by the Theatres Trust to improve their sustainability

There was an unprecedented level of demand for the Theatre Improvement Scheme, with Theatres Trust, the national advisory body for theatres, receiving more applications for this round than for any other funding programme it has run.

Among the successful projects is Grade II* listed Leeds Grand Theatre, where calculations have shown that changing the taps, toilet flushes and shower valves will result in significant water savings of up to 50 per cent.New Diorama Theatre in London will receive funding for a small but significant project that reflects its ethos as a collaborative space supporting artists and companies at the start of their careers.

LED stage lighting will offer designers the opportunity to develop their skills with state-of-the-art equipment, while newly created storage and workshop spaces, built with up to 90 per cent re-homed wood and fittings, will enable materials to be shared and re-used more effectively, while introducing best practice of reusing materials to the next theatre-making generation.

Cast in Doncaster

Solar panels and energy-efficient lighting continue to be popular projects with theatres recognising the impact these measures have on improving their sustainability.

A green audit of the Cast building identified a number of energy-saving projects, including the installation of solar panels and battery storage.

This grant will fund the first phase of this project, installing an initial array of solar panels, with the array being expanded and batteries installed in the future as funding allows. This investment will reduce Cast’s energy from the grid by around 6.5 per cent with some selling back of energy created.

Deborah Rees, Director at Cast said: “Cast is committed to minimising the impact that our activities have on our environment, and this generous grant from the Theatres Trust and Wolfson Foundation will support us in this.

Cast is celebrating its tenth year

"Furthermore, the introduction of solar panels to reduce our overall energy costs is a vital lifeline and will support us in our mission to make Cast more sustainable for audiences now and in the future in our landmark 10th anniversary year.”A spokeperson at the Theatres Trust said: “There is a real appetite amongst theatres to make environmental improvements to their buildings and Theatres Trust is delighted to be able to support Cast with the first phase of its sustainability project to use renewable power.”

*Cast in Doncaster celebrates being ten years young in 2023. The theatre welcomes over 100,000 audience members every year, and runs a vibrant participation programme,

engaging with people of all ages from communities across Doncaster. It also supports and commissions work with exciting local artists. Still young and dynamic, it has established itself as a distinctive arts centre, locally, regionally, nationally and internationally. The 620-seat theatre presents a wide-ranging programme throughout the year, including