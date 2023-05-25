Doncaster youth jazz musicians to celebrate 50 years with huge concert at Cast

﻿On Friday June 30, Doncaster Youth Jazz Association will present its Big Band and Jazz Festival' at Cast in Sir Nigel Gresley Square – and the night will be a celebratio in recognition of a half century of outstanding music education in jazz and light music in the city.

The tutors and staff of DYJA have played a leading role in jazz and light music education in the UK since the 1970's.

Shaping the formative years and development of many of the country's leading professional musicians, DYJA offers the specialist training in both performance and improvisation within the 'pop' music idiom, that is not traditionally offered in schools.

Jazz fans in Doncaster are in for a real treat.

DYJA also open music education to students for whom it would normally be inaccessible, through structured programmes of fully funded instrumental lessons – such as the P-Bone and P-Trumpet projects currently running in schools and through community 'summer schools' offered at the Jazz Centre.

Much of this work is self-funded, voluntary or relies on DYJA's team of trustees attracting the grants and funding required to support its young performers.

Featuring three different big bands, this year's Big Band and Jazz Festival will be a lavish extravaganza of young talent from Doncaster and South Yorkshire.

It is the beginning of what organisers hope will develop into an annual showcase for youth jazz from across the UK.

Opening the show at 6.30pm will be Doncaster Youth Stage Band, the youngest of the group’s ensembles, who quite appropriately, will be conducted by founder John Ellis MBE.

Doncaster Youth Swing Band will then contribute a programme of swing, latin and jazz/rock classics that will delight any big band enthusiast.

The evening concludes with the most experienced and aspirational ensemble, Doncaster Youth Jazz Orchestra.

Featuring the city’s very best young jazz musicians, DYJO will be performing alongside guest soloist, international trombonist, composer and arranger Mark Nightingale, whose virtuosity on the rrombone is simply breath-taking.

With an extensive repertoire of big band and jazz standards ranging from swing to soul, the programme is certain to appeal to everyone.

Make sure you get a ticket for an incredible evening, involving over 70 future jazz stars!

