Doncaster Wool Market in search for Saturday night music act after 11th hour cancellation
Calling all Doncaster and local music stars!
Friday, 11th March 2022, 10:13 am
If you’re looking for a concert to play, this could be your big chance, as Doncaster Wool Market is looking for an act for this Saturday night.
A spokesman said: “Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, The Superphonics band will not be playing on the Wool Market stage tomorrow evening.
“We are on the lookout for someone to fill the performance slot!”
If you are interested, or know someone that would love to play email [email protected]