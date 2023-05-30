These will be followed by concerts at St Lawrence Church, Hatfield, on Saturday, June 3, and St Peter’s Church, Warmsworth, on July 1, at 7pm.

Tickets are £6, including refreshments, and will hopefully help to raise funds for the respective churches. They are available from the churches, choir members or pay on the door.

The choir are also hosting a vocal workshop by Ula Weber at The Quaker Meeting House on Saturday June 17, 10am-4pm, open to all female singers aged 16+.

Doncaster Wheatsheaf Singers performing at a wedding

A spokesman said: “This will be a fun and inspiring day of music making with an amazingly talented choral director.”

Tickets cost £10 for choir members, £15 for non members, £12 for a group booking of five or more singers, to include light refreshments.

