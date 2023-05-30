News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

Doncaster Wheatsheaf Singers summer concerts and choral workshop

The Doncaster Wheatsheaf Singers started their summer season with concerts at Epworth Memorial Methodist Church and at Sewerby Orangery.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 30th May 2023, 09:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 09:50 BST

These will be followed by concerts at St Lawrence Church, Hatfield, on Saturday, June 3, and St Peter’s Church, Warmsworth, on July 1, at 7pm.

Tickets are £6, including refreshments, and will hopefully help to raise funds for the respective churches. They are available from the churches, choir members or pay on the door.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The choir are also hosting a vocal workshop by Ula Weber at The Quaker Meeting House on Saturday June 17, 10am-4pm, open to all female singers aged 16+.

Doncaster Wheatsheaf Singers performing at a weddingDoncaster Wheatsheaf Singers performing at a wedding
Doncaster Wheatsheaf Singers performing at a wedding
Most Popular

    A spokesman said: “This will be a fun and inspiring day of music making with an amazingly talented choral director.”

    Tickets cost £10 for choir members, £15 for non members, £12 for a group booking of five or more singers, to include light refreshments.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Please visit www.wheatsheafsingers.co.uk or Facebook @DWSingers for more information. To book a place email [email protected] or telephone Dorothy on 0770335888.