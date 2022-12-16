Doncaster Voices: Inaugural 'new choir for a new city' concert is a sell-out

Doncaster Voices, which launched in September as “a new choir, for a new city” performed to a capacity crowd.

Performing a varied programme, the 110 singers of Doncaster Voices joined forces with Prince Bishops Brass and international pianist David Barnard, in the beautiful surroundings of St Margaret’s Parish Church, Swinton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The concert was attended by Coun Ian Pearson, Civic Mayor of Doncaster, and Coun Tajamal Khan, Civic Mayor of Rotherham, who on social media called it “a wonderful

The Doncaster Voices choir was a sell out.

Most Popular

evening”.

Music Director, Matt Beckingham said “I couldn’t be more proud. The choir was launched to provide a supportive and encouraging place for all singers, whether they’ve never sung in a choir before or have always sung.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ultimately, we want to provide opportunity for all to perform at the highest level, with some of the North’s finest musicians – and that’s exactly what they did. We’re all so delighted to start playing a role in the cultural life of our city!”

Performers and audience alike left the concert on a festive high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Audience member Keith Bexter posted “Such an enjoyable concert in a wonderful venue, with great arrangements, playing and singing. Can't wait for the next one.”

Choir member, Ria Stokes said “Fabulous! So glad I came that first evening in September!” while Angela De-Zille said “Such a pleasure to belong to a lovely group where not only do I get to sing, I get to make new friends too!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sprotbrough resident Matt came up with the choir and has a varied career, from preparing choirs for the BBC Proms to recording at Abbey Road Studios; from orchestrating for London Symphony Orchestra to playing the main stage at festivals; and from conducting the Orchestra of Opera North, to conducting in the Chapel of King's College, Cambridge.

The concert raised £450 for Baby Basics Doncaster, which aims to reach out to marginalised people by providing some of the things needed for life with a baby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Working with NHS midwives, health visitors, family nurses and other agencies, the charity provides Moses basket starter packs, pushchairs, clothing bundles and more.

Doncaster Voices welcomes all and invites new prospective members to come and try it for free in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad