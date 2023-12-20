Doncaster teenager releases a Christmas song - all about ordering a chicken balti
Max Endicott, a pupil at Scawsby’s Ridgewood School has recorded the track about ordering the curry on Christmas Day from local Asian takeaway Naaz.
The 17-year-old first wrote the song several years ago and has now completed it as part of a school project.
Proud dad Dan said: “He has had to write it, so the guitar, lyrics, everything.
"It has taken him until now to produce – Covid got in the way with all the time they had off school.”
The track deals with swapping turkey and all the trimmings for a chicken balti on December 25, including ordering rice and cheesy chips as a well as a curry.
Max, who has more than 2,000 listeners on SoundCloud has released the track, simply entitled Chicken Balti, online and you can listen to it HERE