Doncaster teenager releases a Christmas song - all about ordering a chicken balti

A Doncaster teenager has recorded a Christmas song with a difference – all about ordering a chicken balti.
By Darren Burke
Published 20th Dec 2023, 15:01 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 15:01 GMT
Max Endicott, a pupil at Scawsby’s Ridgewood School has recorded the track about ordering the curry on Christmas Day from local Asian takeaway Naaz.

The 17-year-old first wrote the song several years ago and has now completed it as part of a school project.

Proud dad Dan said: “He has had to write it, so the guitar, lyrics, everything.

    Max Endicott has released a track about ordering a chicken balti for Christmas.Max Endicott has released a track about ordering a chicken balti for Christmas.
    "It has taken him until now to produce – Covid got in the way with all the time they had off school.”

    The track deals with swapping turkey and all the trimmings for a chicken balti on December 25, including ordering rice and cheesy chips as a well as a curry.

    Max, who has more than 2,000 listeners on SoundCloud has released the track, simply entitled Chicken Balti, online and you can listen to it HERE

