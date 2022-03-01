Tomlinson said his shows in Moscow, and in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv - which has been under attack from Russia - are postponed "until further notice".

"The safety of my fans is my priority and my thoughts go out to the people of Ukraine and all those suffering from this needless war," he posted online.

The singer had been due to appear at Kyiv's Stereo Plaza and Moscow's Crocus City Hall in July.

Louis Tomlinson and Yungblud have cancelled shows in Russia.

The former One Direction singer, 30, took to Instagram to write: 'Due to the recent events in Ukraine, I have to sadly announce that my tour shows in Moscow and Kyiv are cancelled until further notice.

Meanwhile, fellow Doncaster star Yungblud has also pulled shows following Russian president Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Posting on Twitter, the singer, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, reiterated his support for the people of Ukraine after he shared a video last week saying he was “absolutely devastated” for the “beautiful people of Ukraine”.

He was due to perform in the country on May 24-25.

In a statement Yungblud wrote: “I’m heartbroken to announce I will be cancelling my Russian shows scheduled for this summer.

“Heartbroken because I know the vicious and brutal acts of the Russian regime in Ukraine over the past week do not reflect the attitudes and ideals of the beautiful people who I have met in Russia in the past.”

He continued to address the people of Ukraine directly, writing: “A country I’ve spent time in and have dear friends in. My heart is with you – you’ve already shown such strength and determination, resisting this needless invasion.

“Everyone deserves to be the creator of their own destiny, rather than having it forced upon them by acts of war and aggression. Ukraine, I promise I’ll come back as soon as I can. My heart is with you, always.”