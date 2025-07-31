Doncaster singer lands Taylor Swift tribute support slot at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

An upcoming Doncaster singer songwriter is set to take to a stage that has featured the likes of Ella Henderson and Jessie J when she performs at the city’s Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

When Doncaster’s own Anya Goel steps onto the Wild Live stage on Friday 23 August, it will mark a major moment in her musical journey – performing on the same stage that has hosted a string of big names.

Anya will support Taylor Fever, one of the UK’s top Taylor Swift tribute experiences, as part of the Wildlife Park’s prestigious summer concert series.

She said: “I grew up just a few miles from the Wildlife Park and watched artists like Jessie J perform there.”

"To be on that same stage, performing my own music in front of such a big crowd, feels surreal. I can’t wait to give people a show they won’t forget.”

Anya’s music blends modern indie-pop with subtle nods to her Indian heritage – a reflection of her identity as a British Asian artist. Her authentic approach to songwriting and performance has gained attention for its emotional honesty and distinctive tone.

She said: “I’ve always been proud of where I come from and my family’s story, but my music is about connection – whoever you are, wherever you’re from. It’s about emotions that we all share.”

Music has always been part of Anya’s life, encouraged by her parents and inspired by a family history of ambition – including her grandfather, one of the first Indian astronauts.

“My parents have always been supportive, even when I first said I wanted to pursue music,” she added. “They’ve shown me what’s possible if you dream big and work hard, and I hope to pass that same message on to anyone who listens to my music.”

Following the Wildlife Park performance, Anya plans to release new music with fresh, genre-blending influences, working with local musicians and producers to develop her sound.

“This is just the beginning. I’ve been writing and performing since I was 12, and now I feel like I’m finding my true voice. The Wildlife Park show is an incredible opportunity, but it’s also just one step on the path I want to take – reaching bigger audiences, bigger stages, and making music that really connects.”