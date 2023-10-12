Doncaster singer confirms Two Door Cinema Club support slot at Dome
Sam Scherdel, who is also returning with the release of his new single R.E.T.R.O, will perform at The Dome on October 25.
A bittersweet indie-rock anthem that swings from affecting to euphoric in a beat, “R.E.T.R.O” sees nostalgic guitar lines and wistful melodies mingle with exhilarating and emotionally-charged vocals evocative of the many stages of love and loss, according to his PR company.
Speaking of the new track, he said: “”R.E.T.R.O” was written in 2021 after the initial lockdowns. It’s a bittersweet pop record which contains the message to appreciate what you have whilst you have it, as the moment it’s gone is the moment it hurts.”
Having drawn from a broad melting pot of influences including Fleetwood Mac and Bruce Springsteen, the new track has proved an instant fan favourite at Sam’s shows and was recorded at Magic Garden Studios with award-winning producer Gavin Monaghan (Editors, Robert Plant, Paolo Nutini).
The new release follows recent single “Balloon”, a soaring track peppered with his characteristic romanticism which gained a flurry of critical acclaim.
The single also saw Sam attract attention from the likes of BBC Introducing, RGM Magazine and the Yorkshire Times.
Having become a staple on the live music scene in the North of England, he has previously performed at Ibiza Rocks and Glastonbury, and has his sights set on making 2023 his biggest year yet.
He also plays Mexborough’s Gorilla Beer Hall on November 24.