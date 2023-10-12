Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sam Scherdel, who is also returning with the release of his new single R.E.T.R.O, will perform at The Dome on October 25.

A bittersweet indie-rock anthem that swings from affecting to euphoric in a beat, “R.E.T.R.O” sees nostalgic guitar lines and wistful melodies mingle with exhilarating and emotionally-charged vocals evocative of the many stages of love and loss, according to his PR company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking of the new track, he said: “”R.E.T.R.O” was written in 2021 after the initial lockdowns. It’s a bittersweet pop record which contains the message to appreciate what you have whilst you have it, as the moment it’s gone is the moment it hurts.”

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Scherdel will be supporting Two Door Cinema Club at The Dome.

Most Popular

Having drawn from a broad melting pot of influences including Fleetwood Mac and Bruce Springsteen, the new track has proved an instant fan favourite at Sam’s shows and was recorded at Magic Garden Studios with award-winning producer Gavin Monaghan (Editors, Robert Plant, Paolo Nutini).

The new release follows recent single “Balloon”, a soaring track peppered with his characteristic romanticism which gained a flurry of critical acclaim.

The single also saw Sam attract attention from the likes of BBC Introducing, RGM Magazine and the Yorkshire Times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having become a staple on the live music scene in the North of England, he has previously performed at Ibiza Rocks and Glastonbury, and has his sights set on making 2023 his biggest year yet.