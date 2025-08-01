Doncaster singer ADMT kicks off Yorkshire venue's summer music sessions with free gig

A rising Doncaster singer-songwriter has kicked off a Yorkshire venue’s summer music sessions with a free homecoming gig.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ADMT officially launched the Trinity Kitchen Sessions with a high-energy homecoming performance at Trinity Leeds.

The free gig marked the start of a brand-new weekly live music series, bringing standout busking talent to Trinity Kitchen every Thursday night throughout August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Returning to his roots as a former busker, ADMT - real name Adam Taylor - performed to a packed crowd of fans from across Yorkshire.

Yorkshire singer-songwriter ADMT, first to perform at the Trinity Kitchen Sessions, Leeds.

His appearance at Trinity Kitchen marked a celebratory homecoming coinciding with the announcement of his second UK and European tour.

Trinity Kitchen Sessions will now continue every Thursday from 6pm to 8pm throughout August, offering diners the chance to enjoy live music from some of the region’s most exciting emerging artists - completely free and with no tickets required.

The upcoming Thursday night line-up includes:

7th August - Charlotte Branson Sheffield singer-songwriter, who brings an edgy sound and deep feel to the pop world. Writing all her own lyrics, Charlotte uses her experiences and imagination as inspiration for her songs. Her songs have been regularly played on BBC Music Introducing, earning her a growing reputation within the UK’s emerging music scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

14th August - Liv Harland With over 4 million social followers, Yorkshire’s Liv Harland had gained viral fame through live-streamed street performances that showcased her soulful voice and heartfelt style. She has recently released her debut self-written track, “FIFTY50.”

21st August - Leona Nørskov Jørgensen The Sheffield-based artist blends soul, R&B and pop with her own twist. Leona brings raw emotion and real energy to every performance and has had the privilege of working alongside acclaimed artists including Rudimental and Linkin Park.

28th August - Brandon Fletcher The Leeds-based artist is a well-known street performer, having recently released his debut EP, ‘I Think You Made Me Insane’. Brandon has been involved in big projects including performing alongside Tom Odell on his Black Friday tour, and receiving recognition from Lewis Capaldi, David Kushner and Tom Zanetti.

Theo Jefferson-Brown, F&B Retail Manager at Trinity Leeds, said: “Our launch night with ADMT was a huge success, and it was fantastic to see so many people come together to support live music and celebrate a Yorkshire artist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Trinity Kitchen Sessions is all about supporting the local busking community and showcasing the incredible talent within our region. We’ve got some great artists lined up on Thursday nights during the summer – with all events completely free.”

The launch of Trinity Kitchen Sessions coincides with the latest rotation of street food vendors. Diners can tuck into delights from three brand-new vendors - Masri, Dirty Bags and I Love Brioche – alongside the return of fan favourites Stuzzi Leeds and Bao Machine.

For more information, please visit, https://www.trinityleeds.com/en