Doncaster school rock band Freightdogs line up summer of music festival dates

Four strong band Freightdogs, made up of a group of pals from Thorne and Auckley, have already made a name on the Doncaster scene and have spread their music further afield to Sheffield – and are now set to go one step further with some festival dates.

A band spokesman said: “They are great kids and are on the verge of releasing some original songs – their videos already have in excess of 4,000 views, not bad for local kids.”

Formed three years ago at Supanova Studios in Armthorpe under the guidance of studio owner Jase Burns, Freightdogs now perform at venues around Yorkshire and the biggest festivals the county has to offer and received a rapturous welcome from locals when they played Thorne's Waterside Music Festival last year.

Freightdogs are making waves in the Doncaster music scene.

Lead singer and bass guitarist Chloe Blood and drummer Archie Loosemore were the founding members, closely followed by guitarist Aaron Canning and Michael Catley.

Chloe, Aaron and Michael learnt their music skills when the attended Trinity Academy in Thorne, whilst Archie attended Hayfield School in Auckley.

They play a wide range of predominantly rock music, from Guns n Roses to Blink 182 to The Cranberries and Metallica.

You can catch them at various events through the summer, including Test Fest in Mexborough on 8 April along with loads of other established local and nationally based bands and artists.The spokesman added: “They are soon to release their first original single followed by an EP - things are only looking promising for this young hard working band. They are on most social media platforms, be sure to search for them and see them live, it’s worth it.”

Find out more about the band and listen to their music HERE

Upcoming dates

8th April - Test Fest, Mexborough

27th May - The Woolmarket, Doncaster

3rd June - Wilafest

24th June - Postcode Festival, Doncaster

24th June - Epworth Music Day