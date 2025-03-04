Doncaster rocker Yungblud to be honoured at 2025 Northern Music Awards

Doncaster rock musician Yungblud is to collect a prestigious honour at this year’s Northern Music Awards.

Rising stars English Teacher and veteran punk poet Dr John Cooper Clarke will also be honoured at the event, hosted by Nordoff and Robbins and sponsored by Ticketmaster and Live Nation, at Liverpool Olympia on March 27.

Clarke is to receive the night’s biggest honour, the Northern Music Award, and will perform at the event. Blossoms, Lightning Seeds, The Zutons, Chiedu Oraka and Luvcat are also set to play live.

Island’s Mercury Prize winners English Teacher will be presented with the Album Of The Year award, while Yungblud will take home the Disruptor In Music award.

Yungblud said: “I’m so grateful for this recognition and for the chance to support such an important cause with Nordoff and Robbins.

I’ve always believed that music should be a tool for change, for breaking down barriers, and for creating spaces where people can unapologetically be themselves. This award is for all the misfits and the dreamers. Let’s keep disrupting together.”

"The North is where it all started for me, and I’m honoured to be recognised in this way.”

The ceremony also honours Northern venues, with 2025’s Inspirational Venue Of The Year awards, going to The Trades Club in Hebden Bridge and The Piece Hall in Halifax.

Additional awards to be announced on the night include Artist Of The Year and DJ Of The Year, while the winner of Festival Of The Year, as voted by readers of The Guide Liverpool, will also be revealed on the night.

Money raised from the Northern Music Awards will go towards expanding Nordoff and Robbins’ music therapy provision in Liverpool and across the North of England..

Sandra Schembri, CEO, Nordoff and Robbins, said: “Music has the power to heal, connect and transform lives, and this year’s Northern Music Awards is not just about celebrating the outstanding talent across the region, it’s about making a real difference.

"Rising costs and increasing demand for music therapy mean that the funds raised at this event are critical to helping us bring vital support to people across the North, from hospitals and care homes to schools and community centres. Every contribution ensures we can reach more individuals in need, using music to create meaningful change.”