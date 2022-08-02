Doncaster rocker Yungblud loses tooth on stage as he takes Australia by storm

The singer, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, has been Down Under following a series of festival dates in the UK this summer.

But he revealed he had to have emergency dental treatment after smashing a tooth during a recent performance in Melbourne.

Earlier this week, he made headlines this week for praising the Australian dental system for their professionalism and quick response after he lost a tooth while performing.

Yungblud lost a tooth while performing in Australia.

Appeared on Aussie TV show The Project he told the hosts he was performing at a Melbourne club when suddenly 'my tooth fell out'.

He applauded his tech team and the dentist who treated him for their professionalism and quick response.

'I was like 'I got no tooth. Can we get me a dentist in the morning?' and there was one waiting for me at 8am,' he said.

He summarised the experience by commending the Australian dental system with, 'Aussie dentists, man!'

Yungblud also recently made headlines for quickly organising a side show in Australia after the Splendour In The Grass music festival, where he was booked to perform, was cancelled leaving fans and artists disappointed at the last minute.