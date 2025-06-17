Doncaster rocker Yungblud gears up for his very own festival this weekend

Doncaster rock star Yungblud is gearing up to headline his very own festival this weekend – for the second year in a row.

The hotly anticipated Bludfest, a festival curated entirely by the Doncaster singer, will take place at The National Bowl Milton Keynes on Saturday.

2024 saw an electrifying first year for Bludfest, which played host to a colossal 11-act lineup including Lil Yachty, Soft Play and punk icons The Damned.

The festival bucked the current trend in an era of ticket price surges by allowing 30,000 fans to attend for £50 per ticket.

Yungblud, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, announced the 2025 lineup in part in December, revealing Australian alternative R&B trio Chase Atlantic as main support.

Others taking to the stage are Blackbear, Denzel Curry, Rachel Chinouriri, Master Peace and many more.

Yungblud will top the bill as the festival’s headliner once again.

One of the key goals behind Bludfest, the innovative music, arts, and lifestyle festival, is to break free from traditional boundaries in music, delivering audiences a diverse, genre-defying lineup.

Committed to endorsing collaboration, Yungblud aims to curate an experience that blurs the lines between categories, showcasing an eclectic range of talent.

The singer has also donated free tickets to the NHS for the festival

The internationally acclaimed musician and performer has handed over a large allocation and said: "We wanted to spotlight true heroes that we take for granted.

"Genuinely, thank you for all that you do.

"You see us at our worst, you get us to our best.

"You help us say goodbye, you help us say hello.

"You help us to fight, you help us to make the decision that it's time to stop fighting. All of this you do without awards, rewards, or praise, so we wanted to highlight you, you superheroes and say thank you."

Born in Doncaster in 1997, the singer comes from a musical background, with his late grandad Rick and dad Justin running Doncaster’s former guitar shop Music Ground, which welcomed the likes of Noel Gallagher, Johnny Marr and Bryan Adams during its heyday.

Tickets for this weekend’s festival can be found at www.bludfest.com and www.aegpresents.co.uk.