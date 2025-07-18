Doncaster rock icon Yungblud releases Black Sabbath cover as Ozzy Osbourne tribute

Doncaster rock icon Yungblud has released a cover of a Black Sabbath song as a tribute to his hero Ozzy Osbourne – with all proceeds going to charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The singer performed the band’s 1972 track Changes at Black Sabbath’s farewell concert, titled Back to the Beginning, at Villa Park in Birmingham earlier this month.

The event became the highest grossing charity concert of all time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Changes - (Live from Villa Park) Back to the Beginning (feat. Nuno Bettencourt, ii, Frank Bello and Adam Wakeman)’ is a breathtaking rendition of the 1972 track by the supergroup, featuring a powerhouse lead vocal by the 27-year-old singer, whose real name is Dominic Harrison and whose recent album Idols went to Number 1 in the UK charts, becoming his third consecutive album to do so.

Yungblud's cover of Black Sabbath's Changes, recorded in front of 40,000 fans at Villa Park, has been released for charity. Photo: Tom Pallant

Delivered in front of over 40,000 fans at the band’s home stadium, the performance served as part of a moving send-off for a group widely regarded as a seminal force in rock.

Yungblud has dropped the track as a single today, announcing that all proceeds will be donated to Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorns Children’s Hospice.

Speaking about the single, Yungblud said, “This was hands down the biggest moment of my entire life. I got to stand on stage and honour one of my heroes, and the fact that it has touched so many is truly overwhelming.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added, “The best part about this release is that we can take such a monumental moment, immortalise it on tape, release it and donate all the money to such important causes in Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorns Children’s Hospice.

"This is what tock and roll is about. Stream it, buy it, addit to your playlist - let's raise some f*cking money.”

Last week, Yungblud shared a video online which captured a tender moment between him and Black Sabbath’s legendary frontman, Ozzy Osbourne ahead of the concert.

In the video, the young artist is seen gifting Osbourne a custom piece of jewellery. Yungblud is heard saying, “Thank you for everything.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can watch the video of the pair’s meeting HERE (Warning: contains strong language)

Yungblud’s performance on the single received the seal of approval from Osbourne, who said, “He did an amazing job. I couldn’t have done it better myself.”

Back to the Beginning’ featured performances by Guns N’ Roses, Slayer, Metallica, Pantera, and more.

The likes of The Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan and Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler also made guest appearances, whilst guitar legend Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine oversaw the epic event as its Musical Director.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today, Mercury Studios announced that ‘Back to the Beginning: Ozzy’s Final Bow’ will see its theatrical debut in early 2026.

The feature-length concert film is currently in production and will celebrate the enduring legacy of Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne.

‘Changes - (Live from Villa Park) Back to the Beginning (Feat. Nuno Bettencourt, ii, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman)’ by Yungblud is out now via Capitol/ Locomotion/ Island.

You can stream the single HERE and watch the video HERE