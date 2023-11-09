Doncaster rock and roll band line up pie and peas supper gig
The Confident Tricksters will take to the stage at Walkeringham Village Hall on Saturday night from 7.30pm with a show promising music from the likes of The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Jam, Oasis and many, many more.
And they will be joined on stage at the show by female vocalist Alex Vessey who will perform a number by Blondie.
Last year, the band got back together to celebrate their 30th anniversary – and have kept the gigs coming.
Made up of Richard Farthing (guitar/keys/vocals), Chris Daffern (drums/vocals) and Steve Crowe (bass), the band promise an evening of frenetic rock ‘n’ roll.
Mr Farthing, said: “I think with us, because we are live musicians, that’s where we get our buzz, playing music together live on stage.
“When you start doing it, it never leaves you. You progress, you play better on your instruments and you consider and entertain the audience a bit more.”
The first gig for the Confident Tricksters was way back on 8 October in 1983 at Doncaster’s Glassmaker pub.
Added Richard: “It’s a mixture of communication with the rest of the band, that is always fun. You are actually playing live in the moment which is different from painting or writing a book as they are the sort of things you do in your bedroom or office.
“I think one of the great things about music is you can go from your rehearsal room to playing live and meeting people.”
“We always look forward to the gigs. We are a bit nervous on the day, but we are fine when we are playing,” said Richard.
"You can’t do without a bit of nerves because it is a momentous occasion.”
Tickets are £12.50 including a steak pie and pea supper. There is also a well stocked bar.
You can find out more about The Confident Tricksters and their upcoming concert dates at the band’s Facebook page, which you can find HERE