A popular Doncaster rock and roll band will be on familiar territory this weekend with a gig encompassing plenty of great songs – and a pie and peas supper.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Confident Tricksters will take to the stage at Walkeringham Village Hall on Saturday night from 7.30pm with a show promising music from the likes of The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Jam, Oasis and many, many more.

And they will be joined on stage at the show by female vocalist Alex Vessey who will perform a number by Blondie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year, the band got back together to celebrate their 30th anniversary – and have kept the gigs coming.

Most Popular

The Confident Tricksters will be on familiar territory this weekend.

Made up of Richard Farthing (guitar/keys/vocals), Chris Daffern (drums/vocals) and Steve Crowe (bass), the band promise an evening of frenetic rock ‘n’ roll.

Mr Farthing, said: “I think with us, because we are live musicians, that’s where we get our buzz, playing music together live on stage.

“When you start doing it, it never leaves you. You progress, you play better on your instruments and you consider and entertain the audience a bit more.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first gig for the Confident Tricksters was way back on 8 October in 1983 at Doncaster’s Glassmaker pub.

Added Richard: “It’s a mixture of communication with the rest of the band, that is always fun. You are actually playing live in the moment which is different from painting or writing a book as they are the sort of things you do in your bedroom or office.

“I think one of the great things about music is you can go from your rehearsal room to playing live and meeting people.”

“We always look forward to the gigs. We are a bit nervous on the day, but we are fine when we are playing,” said Richard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You can’t do without a bit of nerves because it is a momentous occasion.”

Tickets are £12.50 including a steak pie and pea supper. There is also a well stocked bar.