Doncaster record fair returns to the Dome this weekend
The event takes place on Sunday, August 4, and the venue will be filled with vinyl traders from around the UK with displays of iconic sleeves from a vast range of music genres including specialists in rock, jazz, blues, soul, funk, punk and pop.
A spokesman said: “This is still the biggest vinyl record collectors fair in Yorkshire and traditionally a place that traders do business with each other along with the public.
“International buyers regularly attend this event from Japan, Poland and other locations, with bargains from £1 to ultra rare collectables on offer, not to mention the great all you can eat breakfast and carvery on site all day.”
Car parking is free.
