Doncaster Record Fair is still the biggest vinyl collectors fair in Yorkshire
The original Dome space will be filled with vinyl traders from around the UK with displays of iconic sleeves from a vast range of music genres including specialists in rock, jazz, blues, soul, funk, punk and pop.
A spokesman said: “This is still the biggest vinyl record collectors fair in Yorkshire and traditionally a place that traders do business with each other along with the public.
“International buyers regularly attend this event from Japan, Poland and other locations, bargains from £1 to ultra rare collectables are on offer, not to mention the great all you can eat breakfast and carvery on site all day.”
Parking is free and the event takes place between 9am and 3pm.
For further information visit www.premierfairs.co.uk
For all enquiries or stall bookings please contact Adrian on 07882 809056 or email [email protected]
