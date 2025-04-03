Doncaster Record Fair is still the biggest vinyl collectors fair in Yorkshire

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 3rd Apr 2025, 13:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Big Yorkshire Vinyl Record Fair at The Dome returns on Sunday April 13.

The original Dome space will be filled with vinyl traders from around the UK with displays of iconic sleeves from a vast range of music genres including specialists in rock, jazz, blues, soul, funk, punk and pop.

A spokesman said: “This is still the biggest vinyl record collectors fair in Yorkshire and traditionally a place that traders do business with each other along with the public.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“International buyers regularly attend this event from Japan, Poland and other locations, bargains from £1 to ultra rare collectables are on offer, not to mention the great all you can eat breakfast and carvery on site all day.”

Doncaster Record Fair is still the biggest vinyl collectors fair in Yorkshire.Doncaster Record Fair is still the biggest vinyl collectors fair in Yorkshire.
Doncaster Record Fair is still the biggest vinyl collectors fair in Yorkshire.

Parking is free and the event takes place between 9am and 3pm.

For further information visit www.premierfairs.co.uk

For all enquiries or stall bookings please contact Adrian on 07882 809056 or email [email protected]

Related topics:YorkshireParkingJapanPoland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice