Doncaster Racecourse teases more summer shows after Chris Moyles announcement
DJ icon Chris Moyles has already announced at huge summer 90s dance party at Town Moor – with other big nights out set to follow.
A spokesman said: “Who's ready for wave two of the Summer Saturday Series lineup?
"Racegoers who attend the Lincoln Festival this weekend will get an exclusive sneak peak at the acts before the announcement drops across our channels at 9am next Tuesday
"Who are you hoping to see announced?”
In previous years, the venue has welcomed the likes of Madness, the Kaiser Chiefs, Jess Glynne, Status Quo, Brian Wilson and many more.
Last month, DJ Moyles announced he will be at the Racecourse on June 1.
The popular broadcaster will be rolling back the decades for the 90s Throwback show with classics from the likes of Oasis, Blur, The Spice Girls and many more.
Showgoers can expect a string of indie, pop and rock hits from the decade with 50-year-old Moyles at the decks.
A BBC Radio 1 host from 1997 to 2012 and the presenter of Chris Moyles' Quiz Night from 2009 to 2012 on Channel 4, he was the corporation’s longest serving breakfast presenter.
He also appeared on the 2022 series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, finishing in sixth spot.
Doncaster Racecourse has also announced The Boyband Experience on May 18 and Indie Icons featuring The Kaiser Monkey Killers on June 29.