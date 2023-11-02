Doncaster pub to stage hip hop and drum 'n' bass music spectacular
The Rapability Show will be held at The Leopard on November 18 and will feature a number of rising young artists from around the country.
James Johnson, CEO of Rapability Records will be behind the show which will take place from 6pm to 11pm at the West Street live music venue.
Music on the night will come from Jamie Equilibrium, Oliver Green, Money Magic Mike, OCB, Seg-Z, Swifzz, Dynamic, XEC, SK The Villain, Morgan Da Savage, Clarky, Steljay and Propatee
The event promises a wide range of sounds from across the genres as well as some blistering live performances.
Tickets are priced at £5 and are available in advance from the venue.
You can find out more about the show and Rapability Records at the website HERE