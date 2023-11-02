Fans of rap, hip-hop, drill and drum and bass will be in their element later this month with a feast of music on offer in Doncaster.

The Rapability Show will be held at The Leopard on November 18 and will feature a number of rising young artists from around the country.

James Johnson, CEO of Rapability Records will be behind the show which will take place from 6pm to 11pm at the West Street live music venue.

Music on the night will come from Jamie Equilibrium, Oliver Green, Money Magic Mike, OCB, Seg-Z, Swifzz, Dynamic, XEC, SK The Villain, Morgan Da Savage, Clarky, Steljay and Propatee

The Leopard will play host to a hip-hop, drum and bass and drill night later this month.

The event promises a wide range of sounds from across the genres as well as some blistering live performances.

Tickets are priced at £5 and are available in advance from the venue.