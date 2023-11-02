News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales

Doncaster pub to stage hip hop and drum 'n' bass music spectacular

Fans of rap, hip-hop, drill and drum and bass will be in their element later this month with a feast of music on offer in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 11:23 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 11:26 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Rapability Show will be held at The Leopard on November 18 and will feature a number of rising young artists from around the country.

James Johnson, CEO of Rapability Records will be behind the show which will take place from 6pm to 11pm at the West Street live music venue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Music on the night will come from Jamie Equilibrium, Oliver Green, Money Magic Mike, OCB, Seg-Z, Swifzz, Dynamic, XEC, SK The Villain, Morgan Da Savage, Clarky, Steljay and Propatee

Most Popular
    The Leopard will play host to a hip-hop, drum and bass and drill night later this month.The Leopard will play host to a hip-hop, drum and bass and drill night later this month.
    The Leopard will play host to a hip-hop, drum and bass and drill night later this month.

    The event promises a wide range of sounds from across the genres as well as some blistering live performances.

    Tickets are priced at £5 and are available in advance from the venue.

    You can find out more about the show and Rapability Records at the website HERE

    Related topics:DoncasterJames JohnsonTicketsWest Street