Doncaster Music Festival: Indie rockers added to bill as band drop out

Indie rockers The Twang have been added to the bill at this year’s Doncaster Music Festival after Scottish guitar favourites The View pulled out.

The Midlands-based band, known for hits such as Either Way and Wide Awake, will join headliner James Bay, M-People front woman Heather Small as well as 90s indie favourites The Farm, former Kasabian lead singer Tom Meighan and more at the event at Doncaster’s Eco Power Stadium on June 7.

In a statement, Donny Fest organisers said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, The View will be replaced by The Twang for this year's highly anticipated music festival.

“The View have informed us that they will be taking a two-year break, a decision that is out of our hands but one that we respect and support.

The Twang will replace The View at this year's Doncaster Music Festival.

“The Twang's reputation as a must-see live act has solidified their status as one of the UK's most beloved indie bands. The shows are legendary for their high energy and the connection they forge with their die-hard loyal following.

“Their infectious music and passionate live show are sure to captivate festival-goers and make for an unforgettable experience.

“Donny Fest promises to deliver an amazing lineup of talented artists and exceptional entertainment for music lovers of all kinds. The event will showcase a diverse range of musical genres, ensuring there is something for everyone to enjoy.”

In 2023, a gig by The View in Manchester was halted when band members fought on stage.

For more information and ticket inquiries, please visit www.donnyfest.co.uk or email [email protected]