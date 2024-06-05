Doncaster music favourites Bang Bang Romeo announce 'chapter closing' free city centre gig
The band, led by Anastasia Walker, have been announced as the headliners for the DN1 Festival which will take place in Sir Nigel Gresley Square later this year.
Announcing the We Say Goodbye, We Say Hello show on social media, the band posted: “Well, this has been a long time coming hasn’t it?
"Actually, it’s been far far too long so we just want to thank you all for your patience, love and support that has somehow still managed to remain, in true BBR style.
“This show is a chapter closer, a door closer of sorts without locking it. It’s a celebration of our debut album which came out five years ago this year.
“This album meant the world to us, and as do you guys – so we wanted to do a show in the midst of the unknown, to say thank you and play the bloody thing in full, for the first time."
The group, who have performed alongside Pink at Wembley Stadium in recent years, will be performing tracks from their album A Heartbreaker’s Guide To The Galaxy.
The festival will take place on September 6.
The band added: “Free entry, but once full, it’s full. So make sure you come down early doors, enjoy the festival and get ready to sing from the top of your f****** lungs.
“BBRMY, let’s come together again on this night, for one night only.”
A spokesperson for DN Events said: “We are absolutely delighted to have the fabulous Bang Bang Romeo join us for one night only on home ground right here in the City of Doncaster.
“DN One Live is a free three day live music festival in the heart of the city centre, giving everyone an opportunity to experience a large staged live music event up close.
“Bang Bang Romeo share our opinion that music is for all, and DN One Live offers an opportunity for people who love live music to come together and enjoy the experience.”
