Doncaster Minster to stage annual fundraising Christmas concert spectacular

The sounds of Christmas will come to Doncaster Minster later this month with an annual festive fundraising concert.

The Doncaster Wheatsheaf Singers will present their annual Charity Christmas Concert at the church on Saturday 14 December from 7pm.

The choir are delighted to be performing once again with one of the region’s leading local brass bands, the Hatfield and Askern Colliery Band.

The concert will be supported by Co-op (Food, Funeralcare and Membership) who are not only serving and providing the festive refreshments in the interval but have also once again organised the purchase and delivery of a 20ft Christmas tree to the Minster from Walkers Nurseries.

The tree was delivered on Monday 2 December and looks magnificient - even before the lights have been put on,a spokesperson said.

"This acts as a Memory Tree from Co-op Funeralcare, where members of the audience are encouraged to place memorial tags on the tree in memory of their loved ones, not only at the concert but

for anyone visiting the Minster throughout the festive season. Please feel free to drop in and place a tag on the tree.”

Charity Christmas Concert tickets (including refreshments) are £10, £8 concessions for senior citizens, Co-op members and children under 16 years. Tickets are now available from Co-op Funeralcare, 89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster (or from any local Co-op Food store or Funeralcare branch office).

Please bring cheque or cash for payment. Alternately you can contact the choir secretary on 07703358889 or email [email protected].

Some tickets will also be available on the door.

Proceeds will go to Doncaster Cancer Detection Trust.