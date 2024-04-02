Doncaster jazz stars celebrate 50 years with hometown concert and album

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster Jazz Alumni are thrilled to announce the release of their latest album ’50 Years’, a celebration of half a century of jazz education in collaboration with the Doncaster Youth Jazz Association (DYJA).

The special milestone marks a significant achievement for the group, and they are excited to share their music with the world, a spokesman said.

Recorded at the prestigious British Grove Studios in London, this album showcases the talent and dedication of DJA members.

The concert and album marks 50 years of DJA.

The spokesman added: “It captures what jazz education means to this group of former students of DYJA and the spirit of Doncaster, making it a true masterpiece for both fans of the genre and supporters of local music.

“We are incredibly proud of ’50 Years’, the journey it represents for DJA and our partnership with DYJA” said John Ellis MBE, a key figure in the Doncaster jazz scene. “This album is a testament to our commitment to jazz education and the vibrant music community in the region.”

In addition to the album release, DJA is also thrilled to announce their first concert in Doncaster since the recording of ’50 Years’.

The concert promises to be a memorable experience, bringing together old and new fans of jazz and big band music.

A spokesman said: “Doncaster Jazz Alumni invite all jazz enthusiasts, local supporters and current DYJA members to join them in commemorating 50 years of musical excellence.

"Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of this historic event and experience the magic of DJA live in concert on a Sunday afternoon.”

The concert will take place on Sunday 21 April from 2.30pm at the iconic Earl of Doncaster Hotel in Bennetthorpe and promises an afternoon of a string of jazz classics and favourites from across the decades.

Doors for the show will open at 2pm.