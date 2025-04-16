Doncaster jazz legend Dennis Rollins unveils homecoming show

By Darren Burke
Published 16th Apr 2025, 16:20 BST
An iconic of the jazz music scene is to stage a special homecoming show later this year.

Acclaimed trombonist Dennis Rollins will be bringing his Funky Funk! show to Cast in September – with a concert featuring an array of special guests.

Fresh from the school of funk that fed the likes of James Brown, Dennis joins an elite lineage of trombone players responsible for changing its perceptions.

From The Brand New Heavies, Jamiroquai and Courtney Pine to Maceo Parker and PeeWee Ellis, Dennis has lent his trombone skills to an array of jazz, funk and groove personalities.

Jazz legend Dennis Rollins is coming to Doncaster later this year.Jazz legend Dennis Rollins is coming to Doncaster later this year.
A chameleon in the jazz world, Funky Funk! is an electrifying six-piece outfit exploring funky grooves, fat bass-lines and sumptuous melodies.

He said: “‘Funky-Funk!’ is an outfit I’ve always dreamt of putting together.

"A seriously funky band with an infectious sound that makes your body move!”

The all-star band includes:

James Morton (alto saxophone)

Johnny Heyes (guitar)

Tiago Cohimbra (bass)

Anders Olinder (keyboards)

Davide Giovannini (drums)

The founder and bandleader of BadBone and Co, Dennis grew up in Bentley and attended Don Valley High School.

When he was 14, he joined Doncaster Youth Jazz Association before moving to London in 1987 and kick-starting his career.

He has recorded, performed, and toured with a host of musicians and bands and has performed at such venues as the Jazz Café, Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club, the London Forum, and Brixton Academy.

In the 2018 Queen's Birthday Honours list, he was awarded an MBE for services to music.

The show takes place at Cast on September 9. Tickets available HERE

