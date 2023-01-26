Doncaster indie band The Reytons on course for first ever number one album

The Reytons look set to beat off chart rivals Maneskin and Black Star Riders in the race for the top spot when the new album chart is announced on Friday evening.

Their second album, What’s Rock and Roll? is currently top of the midweek charts and could propel the Doncaster four-piece to the chart pinnacle.

The band, made up of frontman Jonny Yerrell, lead guitarist Joe O'Brien, bass player Lee Holland and drummer Jamie Todd, formed in 2017 and have enjoyed a rapid rise, releasing their debut album, Kids Off the Estate in November 2021, which hit number 11.

The Reytons are on course for a number one album.

Released 100% independently, with no label backing, The Reytons have been backed by and army of loyal fans behind them.

Originally from Rotherham, the band now live in Doncaster.

Since the release of Kids Off The Estate, the band have gone from strength to strength, the word of mouth sensations spreading like wildfire throughout the UK.

The band now boast an impressive 1,200,000+ monthly listeners on Spotify and over 18,000 fans saw the band live on their huge sold out UK tour last autumn, including landmark dates at Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom, London’s Electric Ballroom and Nottingham’s Rock City, to name just a few.

It doesn’t stop there though - the South Yorkshire lads have recently announced a huge headline show at Sheffield’s 13,500 capacity Utilita Arena and, with over 75% of tickets sold over the first weekend of general sale, they look to be on their way to being only the second truly unsigned band to sell it out.

A spokesman said: “With their headline prowess and popularity at festivals across the world this year, including the likes of NBHD Weekender on May 28-29, Y Not Festival and Benicassim, 2023 is set to be one to remember for the band.

