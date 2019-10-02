Doncaster Free Press Instagram photo competition launches
Are you a budding photographer in Doncaster? We want your photos of the Autumn season for our first photography competition.
Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 12:31 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 13:37 pm
The competition starts today and will run until October 11.
We want to see photos that fit the theme of Autumn - that can be golden landscapes, nature shots, cosy settings or any interpretation you would like of the fall season.
But they must be taken in Doncaster.
The photos will be judged by the Doncaster Free Press’ professional photographers Christopher Etchells and Marie Caley.
We will post a selection of the photos on our Instagram throughout the week and announce a winner after the judgeing.
The winner and a few runner ups will have their photos published in the Doncaster Free Press newspaper.
Tag us on Instagram in your photos and use the hashtag #freepresscomp to enter.
You must be following our Instagram @Doncasterfp to win.