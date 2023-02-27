With their third studio album out now, The 48Ks are pushing forward, playing support slots for the likes of Cast, Space , The View, The Enemy, Reverend & The Makers, The Hoosiers and many many more.

They have previously received praise from Tom Clarke (The Enemy): ''Tunes are top, sounds abit like The Who with a bit of The La's. Good honest British guitar stuff'' and Sheffield Music Scene: "Excellent harmonies to go with insanely catchy beats… I think we should keep an eye out for this 5 piece as I see alot of potential there".They are headlining the first ever SESKU Rocks event for 81 Music Promotions at The Little Un is South Elmsall on March 25, supported by the Slates and Native Tongue.