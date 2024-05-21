Producers have named the stars who will be in Doncaster to shoot a high profile film at sites across the city.

They have come to work on the drama Reunion, which is being produced over the next few months, with location filming in Sheffield and Doncaster, and they are pictured in the gallery below.

They have been spotted at locations including Lodge Moor and Crookes in Sheffield.

The film is being made by Warp Flims for the the BBC, which is due to air it in four parts on BBC1 and iPlayer.

Written by South Yorkshire-born deaf writer William Mager, Reunion is ‘an emotional thriller of revenge and redemption’ following the journey of Daniel Brennan, a deaf man determined to right his wrongs, while unravelling the truth behind the events that led him to prison.

The majority of cast and many members of the crew are deaf or using British Sign Language (BSL).

Matthew Gurney (Name Me Lawand, Theatre Ad Infinium, Coffee Morning Club) leads the cast as recently released prisoner Daniel Brennan.

Brennan embodies the struggle of a man caught between two worlds, unable to fully integrate into the hearing world and shunned by his closest friends and the wider deaf community following his heinous crime.

Amidst this isolation, Brennan's only meaningful relationship is with his estranged daughter Carly, played by Lara Peake (How to Have Sex), who he has not had any contact with since his arrest over a decade ago.

Anne-Marie Duff (Bad Sisters, The Salisbury Poisonings, Suffragette) will star as Christine, desperate to find Brennan and get to the truth of what he did, Eddie Marsan (Back to Black, Ray Donovan) as Stephen Renworth, Christine’s protective boyfriend, while Rose Ayling-Ellis (Summer of Rockets, As You like It, Signs of Change) will play Miri, her daughter. The cast will also include Stephen Collins (Dune: Part One) as Sean, Ace Mahbaz (Small World) as Ray Mokhtar, Sophie Stone (The Chelsea Detective) as Naomi Brennan, Olive Gray (Halo) as Anna Shenford, Joe Sims (Broadchurch) as Joe Summers. Also joining the cast are Julian Peedle-Calloo (Louder Than Words) as Gardner, Cherie Gordon (Boat Story) as Tasha, Rinkoo Barpaga (You Don’t Know Me) as Vinay, James Joseph Boyle as Matthew, Duffy (Small World) as David, Joanne Harrison as Brennan’s mum and David Hirshman (Signs of an Affair) as Brennan’s dad.

Matthew Gurney said: “William’s scripts are electrifying and it’s a privilege to bring Brennan to life in this gripping tale of revenge, redemption and reconciliation”.

Anne-Marie Duff said: “I am genuinely thrilled to be a part of this very exciting production. It is rare to witness a narrative where the audience is taken on a journey with a very different set of senses. It’s about our need to acknowledge each other’s truths- both inside our own families and beyond. The team is so extraordinary. I feel very honoured to be rubbing shoulders with them”.

Mark Herbert for Warp Films said: “Reunion stands as a testament to our commitment at Warp Films for genuine representation and thrilling inclusive storytelling that resonates with all audiences whilst amplifying the voices and talents of an often-overlooked community both on and off screen”.

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, said: “It’s no surprise that William Mager’s layered, intelligent and utterly compelling scripts have attracted a cast and crew of such exceptional calibre to bring this story to the BBC. A thriller like no other, this is a reunion you won’t want to miss.”

Caroline Cooper Charles, chief executive of Screen Yorkshire said: “This fantastic cast underlines how extraordinarily excited we are about Reunion. Screen Yorkshire is so proud to support a show from homegrown talent that places inclusivity and representation at the heart of its storytelling and creative ambition”.

Reunion is created and written by William Mager. The series is directed by Luke Snellin (One Day, Wanderlust), with Helen Ostler (The Last Kingdom, Crime) as producer, and Siobhan Morgan (Waterloo Road, Hollyoaks) as associate producer. Mark Herbert (Four Lions, The Virtues, This is England) and Gwen Gorst (Unforgotten, A Discovery of Witches) are executive producers for Warp Films, alongside series writer William Mager, with Rebecca Ferguson and Jo McClellan for the BBC. BBC Studios will distribute the series internationally.

