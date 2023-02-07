Doncaster film maker Wayne creates new project with DeNada Dance Theatre

The Bull and the Moon will be captured on film for school audiences

Based in Leeds, DeNada Dance Theatre is an independent LGBTQ+ dance company fully committed to the promotion of diversity and inclusion of non-normative identities.

The company has performed across the UK and internationally at venues such as Sadler’s Wells, DanceXchange, The Lowry, the Stanley and Audrey Burton Theatre and the Palace of Fine Arts in Santo Domingo.

It has also appeared at international festivals as varied as Homotopia, International Dance Festival Birmingham and the Ballet Festival of Cali, Colombia.

Now the company is working with Wayne to create a film version of its hugely popular family friendly production, The Bull and the Moon, which celebrates anyone who dances to their own tune.

It’s the story of Lolo, a little Spanish bull who doesn’t feel like he fits in with the other bulls in the farm.

He doesn’t like the big loud bull fights, and he really doesn’t enjoy cowboy rodeos either, let alone dragging heavy carts of hay or being the leader of his herd.

Instead, every night, he secretly learns how to dance with the shimmering Moon and dreams of becoming Lola, a famous flamenco dancing cow.

Wayne will be filming the show at the Northern School of Contemporary Dance in Leeds in February, creating a permanent record of the 40 minute show which will then be taken out into schools.

“We will be filming everything in just one day but I know that the footage we capture will be magical because this is such a special show and one that deserves to reach the widest possible audience,” said Wayne.

“I am honoured to be working with choreographer Carlos Pons Guerra and his incredible team of dancers on a show that has such an important message at its heart, a message that can be enjoyed and appreciated by every audience, regardless of age.”

To find out more about Wayne Sables and his work visit waynesablesproject.co.uk.