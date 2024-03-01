Doncaster drag queen follows in footsteps of Taylor Swift with newly re-recorded song

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dame Fawn Denier is set to captivate audiences all over again with the release of their latest musical masterpiece.

Titled "What’s She In? 2024" the reimagined track pays homage to the iconic Chinese fashion giant Shein.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Originally featured on the acclaimed EP "Political Incorrectness Gone Mad," "What’s She In? 2024" has received a sensational makeover, showcasing Dame Fawn's unparalleled creativity and boundless energy.

Most Popular

Doncaster drag queen Dame Fawn Denier has released a new single.

Inspired by their firsthand experiences as a parcel delivery courier for Evri, Adrian McLeay, 55, the genius behind Dame Fawn, penned this infectious anthem.

Drawing parallels with industry powerhouse Taylor Swift, Dame Fawn confidently asserts, "If Taylor Swift can re-record her songs, then so can I."

Said Adrian: “This declaration underscores the artist's commitment to artistic integrity and sonic excellence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What’s She In? 2024" marks Dame Fawn's 11th single/EP release, joining an impressive catalogue of hits beloved by fans worldwide.

Adrian McLeay is the force behind Dame Fawn Denier.

“With lyrics that effortlessly blend wit and charm, coupled with a melody that demands to be sung along to, this track promises to be an instant favourite,” said Adrian.

Accompanied by a stellar arrangement courtesy of the talented Alan McPike, "What’s She In? 2024" is poised to dominate airwaves and playlists alike, Adrian added.

As Dame Fawn aptly puts it, "It’s a fun song with a very catchy sing-a-long chorus."

"What’s She In? 2024" is available for streaming and download on all major music platforms.