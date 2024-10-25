Doncaster drag queen announces new song, greatest hits and local show
Dame Fawn Denier has unveiled a new version of their popular dance pop track “Better Days,” which was released earlier this month.
Originally released in June this year, the track had an ‘80s sound with many listeners remarking that it reminded them of the Pet Shop Boys.
The song became popular on streaming platforms amassing over 57,000 plays on YouTube and Spotify amongst others.
Fast forward to October and the song has undergone a dramatic makeover.
Gone are the synthesizers, drum machines and fancy vocal effects, replaced with a gospel style piano arrangement and re-recorded singing.
The lyrics convey a strong message which are amplified and given greater poignancy in the stripped back version.
Dame Fawn Denier is the alter-ego of 56-year-old Doncaster resident Adrian McLeay.
Adrian wrote the music and lyrics and produced the original version but drafted in frequent production collaborator Alan McPike to provide the piano accompaniment.
Adrian said: “Alan is just an amazing musician. His arrangement has really brought the best out of the song. I’m sure people are going to enjoy listening to it!”
"Who needs Sir Elton John on the piano when you’ve got Alan McPike” Adrian added.
To listen to “Better Days – Piano Version” click HERE
Dame Fawn’s previous releases, entitled Greatest Hits, can be found here.
Dame Fawn will be appearing at Barracks Lounge, Hillsborough, Sheffield on Friday 6 December. Ticket information will be announced soon. Click HERE for more details.
