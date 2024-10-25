Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Doncaster drag queen has announced a new song, greatest hits and a South Yorkshire show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dame Fawn Denier has unveiled a new version of their popular dance pop track “Better Days,” which was released earlier this month.

Originally released in June this year, the track had an ‘80s sound with many listeners remarking that it reminded them of the Pet Shop Boys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The song became popular on streaming platforms amassing over 57,000 plays on YouTube and Spotify amongst others.

Dame Fawn Denier has released a new song and announced a local show.

Fast forward to October and the song has undergone a dramatic makeover.

Gone are the synthesizers, drum machines and fancy vocal effects, replaced with a gospel style piano arrangement and re-recorded singing.

The lyrics convey a strong message which are amplified and given greater poignancy in the stripped back version.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dame Fawn Denier is the alter-ego of 56-year-old Doncaster resident Adrian McLeay.

Adrian wrote the music and lyrics and produced the original version but drafted in frequent production collaborator Alan McPike to provide the piano accompaniment.

Adrian said: “Alan is just an amazing musician. His arrangement has really brought the best out of the song. I’m sure people are going to enjoy listening to it!”

"Who needs Sir Elton John on the piano when you’ve got Alan McPike” Adrian added.

To listen to “Better Days – Piano Version” click HERE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dame Fawn’s previous releases, entitled Greatest Hits, can be found here.

Dame Fawn will be appearing at Barracks Lounge, Hillsborough, Sheffield on Friday 6 December. Ticket information will be announced soon. Click HERE for more details.