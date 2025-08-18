Calling all vinyl fans – Doncaster Dome record fair returns this bank holiday weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event makes a welcome return to the Lakeside venue on Sunday August 24.

The hall will be packed with vinyl traders from around the UK with displays of iconic sleeves from a vast range of music genres including specialists in rock, jazz, blues, soul, funk, punk and pop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is still the biggest vinyl record collectors fair in Yorkshire and traditionally a place that traders do business with each other along with the public.

Doncaster Dome record fair returns this bank holiday weekend.

International buyers regularly attend this event from places as far reaching as Japan, Poland and other locations, with bargains from £1 to ultra rare collectables available.

And if all that shopping is hard work there is a great all you can eat breakfast and carvery on site all day. Parking is free.

For further information call Adrian on 07882 809056 or visit www.premierfairs.co.uk