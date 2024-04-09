Doncaster brass band to mark 100th anniversary year with string of celebration concerts
Markham Main Colliery Band first struck up in 1924 – and despite the closure of the Armthorpe pit it was attached to, the band is still going strong, thirty years after the colliery’s closure.
The celebrations will get under way on 20 April with a spring concert at Armthorpe Community Centre from 7.30pm (doors 7pm).
Musical director Len Hodgkiss said: “Markham Main Colliery Band has represented Armthorpe and its proud mining community for 100 years.
"At its peak in the 1960s and early 70s, the band went on to compete against many of the top brass bands.
"It gained a reputation for excellence proving itself as one of the finest bands in the country under the tuition of Professor Walter B Hargreaves.”
More recently, the band has been supporting local community events and takes part in concerts in and around the area.
The band recently kicked off its centenary Year by making a radio recording with the 'From the Bandroom' team at East Leeds Community Radio.
Members also attended the 40th anniversary of the Miners Strike commemorations in Doncaster, playing to a large gathering of ex-miners, their families and special guests, within the community centre, including Doncaster Central MP Dame Rosie Winterton.
Mr Hodgkiss added: “Boasting a healthy group of players the band are always keen to invite new players, including those who wish to learn a musical instrument or returning players.
"Musical instruments are available free of charge for our members.”
Musical director Mr Hodgkiss has led the band for over two years and is always keen to find new and interesting ways of promoting the band which hosts four main concerts each year within Armthorpe Community Centre, each one with a different theme.
He added: “The first major concert of the band's centenary year is being held on April 20 and will also pay tribute to the mining history in the area with a section of the concert devoted to the film Brassed Off."
Brassed Off, made in 1996 and starring Pete Postlethwaite, Ewan McGregor, Tara Fitzgerald and Stephen Tompkinson, focuses on the social struggles experienced by mining families and the colliery band in the period leading up pit closures, with scenes from the moved filmed in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire.
A selection of music used in the film will be portrayed during the concert in recognition of the miners’ struggles as part of the 40th anniversary of the Miners Strike.
Other concerts this year include a Last Night of the Proms themed event as well as a Remembrance Festival Concert including the singer Helen Evans, Doncaster Pipers, Armthorpe Air Cadets and representatives from the Royal British Legion. The year is topped off with a traditional Christmas Concert.
If you would like to attend any of the band's concerts, or get involved as a player or supporter please contact Len Hodgkiss on 07720 322635. Tickets are available on sale at the community centre or by the attached link.
