Doncaster based lad rock band creating anthemic council pop at Lepoard gig
The White Lighters are set to perform at The Leopard in Doncaster this Saturday, April 22. Doors open at 7pm
This is a JM PRODUCTIONS event and tickets, priced £5, are selling fast.
The group refer to themselves as: “Doncaster based lad rock band creating anthemic council pop.”
They will be supported by Jumpers and Collars, 13 Women and Chloe Blood.
To buy a ticket visit https://www.dclt.co.uk/tickets/?EventInstanceId=339602&iframe=chooseseats
There may be availablity on the door but this can not be guaranteed.