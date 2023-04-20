News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
6 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
6 hours ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case
6 hours ago Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK
8 hours ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
8 hours ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money

Doncaster based lad rock band creating anthemic council pop at Lepoard gig

The White Lighters are set to perform at The Leopard in Doncaster this Saturday, April 22. Doors open at 7pm

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 20th Apr 2023, 16:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 16:13 BST

This is a JM PRODUCTIONS event and tickets, priced £5, are selling fast.

The group refer to themselves as: “Doncaster based lad rock band creating anthemic council pop.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They will be supported by Jumpers and Collars, 13 Women and Chloe Blood.

See them on SaturdaySee them on Saturday
See them on Saturday
Most Popular

    To buy a ticket visit https://www.dclt.co.uk/tickets/?EventInstanceId=339602&iframe=chooseseats

    There may be availablity on the door but this can not be guaranteed.

    Related topics:Doncaster