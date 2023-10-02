Doncaster band The Reytons announce huge South Yorkshire show for 20,000 fans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The DIY chart-toppers, fresh from a sell-out weekend concert at Sheffield Arena, will perform at Clifton Park in Rotherham on July 6 next year.

Capturing the energy of their UK-wide family of fans and bringing it all back home it will be their biggest headline show to date.

The major outdoor, summertime celebration is set to mark everything the self-propelled, main stage favourites have achieved to date whilst still looking forward to the January release of their third album, Ballad Of A Bystander.

The Reytons are set to play a huge concert in Rotherham's Clifton Park next summer.

Tickets for the event in the picturesque 18th century parklands, located in the heart of Rotherham, go on general sale to fans on Friday 6 October at 10am.

The event is not only officially the biggest outdoor event to have taken place in the town, but the first time an artist has played to an audience in Clifton Park since glam legend, Marc Bolan brought T-Rex to play the bandstand in 1971.

The band are originally from Rotherham, but members now live in Doncaster.

In a line drawn from their Kids Off The Estate song, the band pleased local fans with reference to the park by singing: "Nintendos came second hand and Clifton Park was Disneyland."

The Reytons’ latest convention-defying announcement follows last weekend’s glorious sold-out indoor ‘homecoming’ at Sheffield’s 12,500-capacity Utilita Arena, just one highlight of a current UK tour across which the band has sold more than 40,000 tickets.

Whilst fiercely independent, the four-piece’s aspirational, direct songwriting and memory-making live performances have quickly elevated them to their hard-won arena status, completing their remaining run of eleven dates at Hull’s Bonus Arena on November 3.

After rising to the challenge of reaching the top of the UK Official Album Chart in the New Year with their second album, What’s Rock And Roll? the band last week released the first new music from their hotly-anticipated follow-up in the form of new single Let Me Breathe.

Whilst courting the inevitable music industry attention that success brings, The Reytons have chosen to release the much-anticipated follow up, and their third album, independently once again. Ballad Of A Bystander will be released on January 19.

Whilst celebrating ongoing success in their heartlands around South Yorkshire, The Reytons also look ahead to their biggest London show at the 2,300-capacity O2 Forum Kentish Town and hit Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse on their forthcoming dates. All shows as part of their current tour and next year’s outdoor adventure are confirmed as follows:

Fri 6 Oct 2023 - O2 City Hall, Newcastle

Sat 7 Oct 2023 - O2 Academy, Glasgow

Fri 13 Oct 2023 - O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

Fri 14 Oct 2023 - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

Thu 19 Oct 2023 - O2 Academy, Bristol

Fri 20 Oct 2023 - O2 Academy, Oxford

Sat 21 Oct 2023 - Guild Hall, Portsmouth

Thu 26 Oct 2023 - UEA, Norwich

Fri 27 Oct 2023 - O2 Academy, Birmingham

Sat 28 Oct 2023 - Great Hall, Cardiff

Fri 3 Nov 2023 - Bonus Arena, Hull

NEW – Sat 6 July 2024 – Clifton Park, Rotherham

For the few remaining 2023 tour tickets as well as album pre-orders, bundles, fan-only limited editions and all Clifton Park information visit: www.thereytons.com

Made up of Jonny Yerrell, Joe O’Brien, Lee Holland and Jamie Todd, The Reytons have brought thousands of all-ages music fans to their door since releasing their Top 20 debut album, Kids Off The Estate in November 2021.

Pleasing radio listeners as well as the people, Reytons continue to gather airplay from national radio stations BBC R1, 6 Music and Radio X, whilst most recent streaming figures have posted 110,000,000 Spotify listens across their growing catalogue.

Formed in 2016 and meticulously honing their craft over that year in secret, the first recorded sounds that music lovers heard of The Reytons was the five-track EP, It Was All So Monotonous, in May 2017. Featuring the spiky, relatable but raw single Slice Of Lime, the EP rapidly pushed forward the band’s reputation amongst gig goers, not only around their Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield base, but around the wider UK.