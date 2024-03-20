Doncaster band Escape the Curfew rocked the iconic Leopard music venue last Saturday night

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The band, known for their high-energy shows and infectious stage presence, once again evidenced the insanely amazing guitar rifts, soul stirring base and arguably the best drummer in the UK, all supporting a lead singer who is already an icon amongst his fans.

Fans from all over the country flocked to Doncaster to see Escape the Curfew in action, and they were not disappointed. The band's new single follows in the footsteps of their previous hits, "Devils Advocate" and "City Lights," both of which have garnered critical acclaim and tens of thousands of streams online. with "Devils advocate" hitting over 110.000 streams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The excitement surrounding Escape the Curfew was palpable on Saturday night, with the venue quickly selling out of band merchandise in record time. Fans clamored trying to get their hands on t-shirts and other memorabilia, eager to show their support for the band.

Most Popular

Rafael Richardson

"We couldn't believe how quickly everything sold out," said lead singer Rafael Richardson. "It's amazing to see such strong support from our fans, both online and at our gigs. We couldn't do what we do without them."