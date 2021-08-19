Doncaster band Bang Bang Romeo reveal video for new song filmed in town's Mansion House

And that’s because the video for the group’s James Bond-theme inspired Shatterhand was filmed inside the town’s historic Mansion House.

The group, who supported Rag ‘N’ Bone Man and Razorlight in a huge outdoor concert at Doncaster Racecourse last Friday, revealed the new clip earlier this week.

Sharing the new video on Facebook, the band wrote: “Have you seen it?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bang Bang Romeo's new video was filmed in Doncaster's Mansion House. (Photo: Blanc Creative/Bang Bang Romeo).

"The response for our latest single Shatterhand’s music video has us wellin’ up. Thank you all so much!”

The video, filmed by Blanc Creative, shows the band performing in the High Street building’s historic ballroom as well as lead singer Anastasia Walker singing in front of the former Doncaster Council seat of power’s famed stained glass windows.

The band have supported US supertstar Pink on a European tour, including dates at Wembley Stadium.