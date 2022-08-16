DN One Live: Tony Christie, Hey Duggee and Sandi Thom to headline Doncaster music festival

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Conisbrough crooner, best known for his huge hit Is This The Way To Amarillo? will top the bill for DN One Live, three days of live music and entertainment which will take place in Sir Nigel Gresley Square from September 2-4.

He will be joined for the spectacular by children’s TV favourite Hey Duggee as well as Scottish singer-songwriter Sandi Thom.

The fun will get under way on September 2 from 6pm with a four hour Summer City Beach Party.

Tony Christie, Hey Duggee and Sandi Thom are all lined up for DN One Live.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A DJ set packed with summer classics and pop anthems will get the ball rolling before Kids’ Party Time gets under way at noon on Saturday.

There will be lots of entertainment for younger guests with a special meet and greet and appearance from CBeebies favourite Hey Duggee.

Then from 6pm to 10pm it will be the turn of Live In The City which will feature Conisbrough-born star Tony Christie, whose back catalogue includes classis such as Avenues and Alleyways and Walk Like A Panther.

The 79-year-old, born in Doncaster in 1943, enjoyed a new lease of life in 2002 when comic Peter Kay revived Is This The Way To Amarillo? in a video featuring a host of British TV stars.

Then on Sunday between 2pm and 8pm, the James Miller Stage will feature music from Sandi Thom, best known for her 2006 debut I Wish I Was A Pubk Rocker (With Flowers In My Hair).