DN One Live: McFly and Busted tribute band MacBusted to headline Doncaster festival
The free, three-day music and entertainment festival for all the family will take place in Sir Nigel Gresley Square from September 5-7.
And kicking things off will be MacBusted who will take to the stage on September 5.
A Doncaster Council spokesperson said: “With only three weeks to go until DN One Live, we’re so excited to announce our first headliner for 2025.
“Get ready to sing your heart out as MacBusted – the official UK number one tribute to McFly and Busted take to the stage.”
A spokesperson for Visit Doncaster said: “Get ready, Doncaster!
“Mark your calendars for 5-7 September because we're talking three whole days of fantastic live music, and guess what?
"It's completely free. Gather your crew – you won't want to miss a beat.”
Further details are set to be announced.