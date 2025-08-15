DN One Live: McFly and Busted tribute band MacBusted to headline Doncaster festival

A tribute band performing the pop classics of McFly and Busted have been unveiled as one of the headliners of this year’s DN One Live festival.

The free, three-day music and entertainment festival for all the family will take place in Sir Nigel Gresley Square from September 5-7.

And kicking things off will be MacBusted who will take to the stage on September 5.

A Doncaster Council spokesperson said: “With only three weeks to go until DN One Live, we’re so excited to announce our first headliner for 2025.

“Get ready to sing your heart out as MacBusted – the official UK number one tribute to McFly and Busted take to the stage.”

A spokesperson for Visit Doncaster said: “Get ready, Doncaster!

“Mark your calendars for 5-7 September because we're talking three whole days of fantastic live music, and guess what?

"It's completely free. Gather your crew – you won't want to miss a beat.”

Further details are set to be announced.