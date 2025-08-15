DN One Live: McFly and Busted tribute band MacBusted to headline Doncaster festival

By Darren Burke
Published 15th Aug 2025, 13:00 BST
A tribute band performing the pop classics of McFly and Busted have been unveiled as one of the headliners of this year’s DN One Live festival.

The free, three-day music and entertainment festival for all the family will take place in Sir Nigel Gresley Square from September 5-7.

And kicking things off will be MacBusted who will take to the stage on September 5.

A Doncaster Council spokesperson said: “With only three weeks to go until DN One Live, we’re so excited to announce our first headliner for 2025.

MacBusted will kick off this year's DN One Festival.

“Get ready to sing your heart out as MacBusted – the official UK number one tribute to McFly and Busted take to the stage.”

A spokesperson for Visit Doncaster said: “Get ready, Doncaster!

“Mark your calendars for 5-7 September because we're talking three whole days of fantastic live music, and guess what?

"It's completely free. Gather your crew – you won't want to miss a beat.”

Further details are set to be announced.

