DN One Live: Full line-up for three day music festival starring Tony Christie, Hey Duggee and Sandi Thom

Doncaster born singer Tony Christie will headline the three-day live music spectacular which kicks off in Sir Nigel Gresley Square on Friday.

He will be joined for the festival by children’s TV favourite Hey Duggee as well as Scottish singer-songwriter Sandi Thom.

Organisers have now revealed full details of this weekend’s line-up.

Here’s what’s happening and when

FRIDAY

Summer City Beach Party (6pm to 10pm)

An evening of party favourites featuring 21st Century Abba – singalong to all the classics including Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen, Take A Chance On Me and many more.

DJ Lamour will be on hand to keep the party going with a host of summer party anthems.

SATURDAY

Kids’ Party Time featuring Hey Duggee (noon to 4pm)

It’s all about the children, with fun, games, music and entertainment for younger guests, including a special meet and greet with CBeebies favourite Hey Duggee.

Late afternoon will see the focus switch to more adult orientated entertainment when the line-up will include Aziza and Finguz, Harri Larkin, The 48Ks and Franz Von, hosted by Christian Carlisle.

The bill will be topped by Conisbrough crooner Tony Christie, best known for his huge hit Is This The Way To Amarillo? as well as back catalogue classics such as Avenues and Alleyways and Walk Like A Panther.

The 79-year-old, born in Doncaster in 1943, enjoyed a new lease of life in 2002 when comic Peter Kay revived Is This The Way To Amarillo? in a video featuring a host of British TV stars.

SUNDAY (2pm to 8pm)

The final day will see a tribute to David Bowie to mark the 50th anniversary of his iconic Ziggy Stardust gig in Doncaster.

The line-up will feature ADMT, Charlotte Branson, Lightning Threads, Bad Eye Deer, Little Terry, Parly B, Martin Black, Rainbow Connection, Priday and Sandi Thom, best known for her 2006 debut I Wish I Was A Punk Rocker (With Flowers In My Hair).