The popular broadcaster will be rolling back the decades for the 90s Throwback show which comes to Doncaster Racecourse on June 1.

In recent years, the Radio X host has been touring the country with his nostalgia shows with 90s classics from the likes of Oasis, Blur, The Spice Girls and many more.

Showgoers can expect a string of indie, pop and rock hits from the decade with 50-year-old Moyles at the decks.

DJ Chris Moyles is bringing his 90s Throwback party to Doncaster.

A BBC Radio 1 host from 1997 to 2012 and the presenter of Chris Moyles' Quiz Night from 2009 to 2012 on Channel 4, he was the corporation’s longest serving breakfast presenter.

He also appeared on the 2022 series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, finishing in sixth spot.

Doncaster Racecourse has also announced The Boyband Experience on May 18 and Indie Icons featuring The Kaiser Monkey Killers on June 29.