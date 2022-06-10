Disco icon Nile Rodgers gears up for huge Doncaster Racecourse concert

Tickets are selling fast for the show after racing on July 16 which will see the American favourites perform a host of dancefloor classics such as Good Times, Le Freak and Everybody Dance.

A spokesman said: “ One of the greatest songwriters, producers performers and guitarists of all time will be coming to Doncaster Racecourse this Summer.

“With over five decades of classics at their fingertips, Nile and his exemplary live band will be firing up their hit machine for an evening of “Good Times” that’s guaranteed to make “Everybody Dance”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nile Rodgers is coming to Doncaster.

The fixture will offer spectators a full day at the races, capped-off by an unforgettable headline set by one of the world’s most influential pop stars late into the evening.

Tickets are available and on general sale now HERE

Among music legends, Nile Rodgers is truly exceptional.

He amplifies his legacy as a multiple Grammy-winning composer, producer, arranger and guitarist by constantly traversing new musical terrain and successfully expanding the boundaries of popular music.

As the co-founder of Chic and the chairman of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Rodgers pioneered a musical language that generated chart-topping hits like “Le Freak,” (the biggest selling single in the history of Atlantic Records) and sparked the advent of hip-hop with “Good Times”.

Nile transcends all styles of music across every generation with a body of work that’s garnered him inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

His unforgettable live performances with Chic have been included in “festival best performances” at both Glastonbury and Coachella resulting in a BBC Music Awards nomination for “Best Live Performance.”

He has worked with a string of artists including David Bowie, Diana Ross, and Madonna and has sold over 500 million albums and 75 million singles worldwide while his trendsetting collaborations with Daft Punk, Avicii, Keith Urban, Disclosure, Sam Smith and Lady Gaga reflect the vanguard of contemporary music.

Adult tickets are priced at: £40 advance (Grandstand) or £50 advance (County Enclosure)

Children under 18’s are priced at: £25 advance.