Dealers descend on Doncaster when the record fair returns

The big record fair at The Dome returns on Sunday March 5..

By Stephanie Bateman
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Dealers from around the UK will display a vast range of music genres including specialists in rock, jazz, blues, soul, funk, punk and all pop,

International buyers regularly attend this event from Japan, Poland and other locations. The British pressings are the most desirable, bargains from £1 to ultra rare collectables are on offer.

Entry is £1 and parking is free.

Head to the Dome and you find a gem
    or further info phone Adrian on 07882 809056 or visit www.premierfairs.co.uk

