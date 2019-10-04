Dave Gorman brings his sell out tour to Doncaster performing at the Dome
Dave Gorman’s critically acclaimed sell out tour, ‘With Great Powerpoint Comes Great Responsibilitypoint’ has been extended for a third time with 24 new shows added in autumn 2019, including a fourth date at London’s iconic Royal Festival Hall.
This new run sees Dave continue to combine his unique and critically acclaimed style of stand-up and visual story-telling.
As the title suggests, Dave is bringing his laptop and projector screen with him so expect the ‘King of Powerpoint comedy’ (The Guardian) to have more detailed analysis of those parts of life you’ve never stopped to think about before. Hey, not all heroes wear capes.
Dave Gorman at The Dome, Thursday, October 17, 2019. 7.30pm. Tickets £27.50 plus booking fee. Telephone 01302 370777 or visit www.dclt.co.uk/tickets/?eventInstanceId=8001 to book.
For the full list of dates see: www.davegorman.com